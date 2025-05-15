Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Big Brother: Season 27 Renewal Confirmed and Details Revealed for CBS Summer Reality Series

by Trevor Kimball,

Big Brother TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 27?

(Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

The Big Brother House is reopening. CBS has confirmed that Big Brother has been renewed for a 27th season, which will air this summer, starting on Thursday, July 10th.

A reality competition series, the Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 26th season cast includes a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, a physical therapist, and a crochet business owner. The show follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more people are voted out of the house. In the end, only one will be awarded the grand prize of $750,000.

Here are the details about season 27:

New Season Features 90-Minute Wednesday Episodes and “Big Brother: Unlocked,” a New Friday Night Show Featuring Surprise Guests, Exclusive Interviews and Behind-the-Scenes Footage

BIG BROTHER returns with its biggest season ever, airing the most original hours of programming in 25 years since its 2000 debut through extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes and the launch of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED on Friday nights throughout the season. The new season kicks off with a 90-minute premiere Thursday, July 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) followed by a 90-minute Sunday episode Sunday, July 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can continue to catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds.

In the 90-minute premiere of its 27th season, BIG BROTHER welcomes an all-new group of Houseguests into the BIG BROTHER House. Expect the unexpected with more hours than ever of BIG BROTHER this summer, and a season full of twists and turns. After its premiere, the series will air Wednesdays (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/delayed PT) expanded from its regular 60-minute episodes, followed by hour-long shows on Thursdays – featuring live evictions – and Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/delayed PT).

Then get ready for BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED as three BB All-Stars offer never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access. Former Houseguests share firsthand insight and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition and give their insider’s perspective every other Friday starting Friday, July 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

CBS SUMMER 2025 PREMIERE SCHEDULE

Thursdays (ET/PT)
8:00-9:30 PM – BIG BROTHER (90-minute 27th season premiere July 10)
8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (regular 60-minute time period beginning July 17)

Sundays (ET/PT)
8:00-9:30 PM – BIG BROTHER (90-minute Sunday premiere July 13)
8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (regular 60-minute time period beginning July 20)

Wednesdays (ET/PT)
8:00-9:30 PM – BIG BROTHER (90-minute Wednesdays starting July 16)

Fridays (ET/PT)
8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED (Premiere Friday, July 25 then airs every other week – Aug. 8, Aug. 22, Sept. 5, Sept. 19, Sept. 26)

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Big Brother TV series? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a 27th season on CBS?

Check out our CBS status sheet to track the Tiffany network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x