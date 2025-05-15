Big Brother: Season 27 Renewal Confirmed and Details Revealed for CBS Summer Reality Series

The Big Brother House is reopening. CBS has confirmed that Big Brother has been renewed for a 27th season, which will air this summer, starting on Thursday, July 10th.

A reality competition series, the Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 26th season cast includes a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, a physical therapist, and a crochet business owner. The show follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more people are voted out of the house. In the end, only one will be awarded the grand prize of $750,000.

Here are the details about season 27:

New Season Features 90-Minute Wednesday Episodes and “Big Brother: Unlocked,” a New Friday Night Show Featuring Surprise Guests, Exclusive Interviews and Behind-the-Scenes Footage BIG BROTHER returns with its biggest season ever, airing the most original hours of programming in 25 years since its 2000 debut through extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes and the launch of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED on Friday nights throughout the season. The new season kicks off with a 90-minute premiere Thursday, July 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) followed by a 90-minute Sunday episode Sunday, July 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can continue to catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds. In the 90-minute premiere of its 27th season, BIG BROTHER welcomes an all-new group of Houseguests into the BIG BROTHER House. Expect the unexpected with more hours than ever of BIG BROTHER this summer, and a season full of twists and turns. After its premiere, the series will air Wednesdays (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/delayed PT) expanded from its regular 60-minute episodes, followed by hour-long shows on Thursdays – featuring live evictions – and Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). Then get ready for BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED as three BB All-Stars offer never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access. Former Houseguests share firsthand insight and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition and give their insider’s perspective every other Friday starting Friday, July 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). *Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs. CBS SUMMER 2025 PREMIERE SCHEDULE Thursdays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:30 PM – BIG BROTHER (90-minute 27th season premiere July 10)

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (regular 60-minute time period beginning July 17) Sundays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:30 PM – BIG BROTHER (90-minute Sunday premiere July 13)

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (regular 60-minute time period beginning July 20) Wednesdays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:30 PM – BIG BROTHER (90-minute Wednesdays starting July 16) Fridays (ET/PT)

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED (Premiere Friday, July 25 then airs every other week – Aug. 8, Aug. 22, Sept. 5, Sept. 19, Sept. 26)

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Big Brother TV series? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a 27th season on CBS?

