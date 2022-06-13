My Lottery Dream House: Season 12; David Bromstad Series Returning to HGTV in July

My Lottery Dream Home is returning soon to HGTV. Season 12 of the series will return in July, and David Bromstad is returning to help people find their dream home after a lottery windfall.

HGTV revealed more about the new season in a press release.

“WHAT: My Lottery Dream Home WHERE/WHEN: Premieres Friday, July 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on Discovery+ WHO: My Lottery Dream Home returns with HGTV star David Bromstad who crisscrosses the country to help his newly-moneyed clients find fantasy homes with their sudden wealth. With multiple winners scoring one million dollars or more this season, David is excited to help a new host of winners from places spanning from Plymouth, Massachusetts to Cedar Rapids Iowa, search for decked out properties that will check off every box on a lottery winner’s wish list. In the season premiere, David helps Stephanie, a Miami-based single mom, find her first home as an empty-nester. Stephanie never thought she could afford a house, but after winning one million dollars on a five dollar scratcher, David helps make her wishes come true. David, who is a former Miami resident, shows Stephanie a few suburban neighborhoods to help her envision a new lifestyle outside the city center. My Lottery Dream Home is produced by Beyond Productions.”

