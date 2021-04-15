Happily Wherever: HGTV Pairs New Series with My Lottery Dream Home

Happily Wherever is headed to HGTV. The new house hunting series is joining My Lottery Dream Home on Friday nights in May. The new series will follow couples who are looking for their dream home after having their options for a location open up due to being able to work remotely.

HGTV revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Superstar designer David Bromstad will share his top tips for luxurious living with lucky homebuyers in 14 new episodes of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, premiering Friday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. David will travel the country, making stops in Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts and North Carolina, to tour homes with the suddenly rich. In each episode, he will show them how to maximize their windfall and live their best lives in a new place that fulfills their wish list. The new episodes of My Lottery Dream Home also will be available to stream on discovery+ each Thursday beginning May 7. New to the HGTV lineup is Happily Wherever on Friday, May 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. During the eight-episode house-hunting series, HGTV will tell the story of couples whose ability to work remotely has opened up a new world of living locations. They will explore what their budget can buy in their current city compared to two smaller markets in vastly different parts of the country. Once all the cards are on the table, the couple will make the ultimate choice to stay put or take a chance on the adventure of starting a new life in a different town.”

Check out the trailer for Happily Wherever below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out the Happily Wherever TV series on HGTV? Do you enjoy watching the My Lottery Dream Home series?