My Lottery Dream Home International: HGTV Helps Lucky Winners

There’s a spin-off of the My Lottery Dream Home series coming to HGTV. My Lottery Dream Home International will feature winners looking for the perfect home to sink their newfound winnings in Europe. British interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (above) will help the participants.

HGTV revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Europe—filled with estates, manors and mansions most can only dream of unless they’ve struck it rich—gets the spotlight when HGTV premieres its newest series My Lottery Dream Home International on Friday, April 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Inspired by the HGTV mega-hit My Lottery Dream Home starring David Bromstad, the spin-off features lauded British interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen as he helps lucky winners newly flush with cash search for properties that reflect their wealthier status. The series, which covers dream home searches in the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe, will satisfy die-hard real estate voyeurs who are curious about life abroad. It will showcase every type of home from charming cottages to posh estates worthy of royalty. “I’m delighted to welcome fans of My Lottery Dream Home to Europe where I’ll help the newly moneyed become kings and queens of their very own castle,” said Laurence, whose colorful word choices like “dudoir,” replacing the more pedestrian term “man cave,” brings a certain panache to the house hunting proceedings. In the season premiere, a young teacher and his fiancée from Birmingham, England, are riding high from a recent windfall and can’t wait to begin their lives together in a spectacular new home. They each have their own wish list and Laurence coaches them on how to achieve lofty aspirations while maximizing their sizable budget. “Because of their stupendous luck, these winners can now consider estates and mansions most of us can only dream of, and it’s a pleasure to help them embark upon their new lives of luxury,” added Laurence.”

