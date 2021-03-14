Menu

Saturday TV Ratings: 48 Hours, Masked Singer, Shark Tank, Dateline NBC

Published:

48 Hours TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Saturday, March 13, 2021 ratingsNew Episodes: 48 HoursSports: College Basketball.  Reruns:  Shark Tank, American Idol, Bob ❤ Abishola, The Unicorn, 48 Hours, The Masked Singer, Dateline NBC, and Saturday Night Live.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



John Parkyn

Macgver , The good doctor, Ncis Los Angeles , Seal team , Call me kat love those shows please boost your ratings so good never missed it enjoy it every episodes. Worth watching highly recommend more people the better audience too.

