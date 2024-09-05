Only Murders in the Building: Season Five Renewal Set for Hulu Comedy-Mystery Series

Only Murders in the Building will continue for another season. According to Variety, Hulu renewed the series just a week after its season four premiere.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star in the series as a trio of true crime addicts who use their knowledge to solve murders. Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Andrea Martin, Jason Veasey, Linda Emond, Ashley Park, Wesley Taylor, Jesse Williams, Noma Dumezweni, Adrian Martinez, Michael Cyril Creighton, Vanessa Aspillaga, Tina Fey, and Jackie Hoffman have also appeared in the series.

The current season will continue to air on Hulu through October 29. Season five will also consist of 10 episodes and a premiere date will be announced later.

Only Murders in the Building has been a hit for the streaming service with its receiving 21 Emmy nominations including nominations for its main cast.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season five?