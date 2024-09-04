FBI: International: Season Four; Jay Hayden (Station 19) Joins CBS Drama Series

FBI: International is adding a face familiar to fans of Station 19. Jay Hayden is joining the CBS drama in a recurring role for season four. His character will arrive later this season, according to Deadline. There is no word if the role could be a regular role at a later date.

The following was revealed about his role:

“Hayden is set to portray Agent Tyler Booth, an intelligent and charismatic agent in Budapest looking for assistance on a case.”

Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willis, and Christina Wolfe star in the CBS series with Jesse Lee Soffer joining the series to lead the team after the departure of Luke Kleintank. The series follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team.

FBI: International returns to CBS on October 15.

What do you think? Are you a fan of FBI: International? Are you excited to see Jay Hayden join the series?