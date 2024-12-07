On Call: Prime Video Releases Trailer and Key Art for Half-Hour Police Drama from Dick Wolf

On Call premieres on Prime Video next month, and viewers are getting a look at the latest series from Dick Wolf. The streaming service has released a trailer teasing the half-hour police drama. Eight episodes were produced for the series.

Eriq La Salle, Lori Loughlin, Rich Ting, Troian Bellisario, and Brandon Larracuente star in the drama which follows the police officers who work in Long Beach, California. The focus is on a veteran female training officer (Belisario) and her rookie male ride-along (Larracuente).

Prime Video revealed the following about the series:

“On Call is an adrenalized and visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Incorporating a mixture of bodycam, dash-camera, and cellphone footage to create a cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community.”

The trailer and key art for the new series are below. The series premieres on January 9th.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this latest Dick Wolf drama on Prime Video next month?