The Powerpuff Girls, Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends: Remakes of Craig McCracken Animated Series in the Works

The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends may be returning to the small screen for new adventures. Remakes of both animated series from creator Craig McCracken are in the works. The Powerpuff Girls aired for 78 episodes on Cartoon Network starting in 1998, and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends ran for six seasons.

Warner Brothers Discovery revealed more about the remakes in a press release.

“Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe (HBSE) has begun development work to reboot The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends. Emmy(R) Award-winning creator, producer, and director Craig McCracken, who first began his career at Hanna-Barbera Cartoons 30 years ago in 1992, is attached to develop both projects. Sam Register, President of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe said: “The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up. Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.” The Powerpuff Girls reboot revisits and expands upon the world of the original series as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup face off against a gallery of villains comprised of familiar foes and new threats. The original series debuted on Cartoon Network in 1998, earned two Emmyâ Awards and countless animation honors throughout its 78-episode run. The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes – Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup – whose mission in life alternates between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch, and saving the world before bedtime. The beloved Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends will return as an original preschool animated series welcoming a new cast of preschool-aged imaginary friends. But don’t let their young age fool you, this new lot is just as silly and playful as the original bunch. The original series ran for six critically acclaimed and award-winning seasons on Cartoon Network. During its run it earned six Emmyâ awards and has since been acknowledged by Entertainment Weekly as one of the best shows that aired on Cartoon Network. Sarah Fell (VP, Original Kids and Family Animation, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe) will oversee development of both projects at the studio which is currently in production on The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe and the highly anticipated The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! (wt) and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series (wt) for HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Recently announced development include a stop-motion animated reboot of Wacky Races starring Dastardly and Muttley.”

More details about the revivals will be announced later.

What do you think? Would you like to see these animated series back on the small screen?