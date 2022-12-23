Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Little Films: HBO Greenlights Comedy Series from Julio Torres

by Regina Avalos,

Little Films TV Show on HBO: canceled or renewed?

Little Films is headed to HBO. The cable network has given the green light to the comedy from Julio Torres. He will also star, direct, and executive produce the series.

Variety revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Over six episodes, Torres tells the tale of when he lost a little golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it, and the musings he has along the way, become points of departure for introspective, often eerie comedic stories about outsiders navigating an increasingly corporate and rapidly dysfunctional New York City.”

Torres said the following about the series order by HBO:

“We here at Julio™️ are so excited to be joined by many friends in weaving these fantastical stories shot entirely on stages.”

Additional details and a premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Little Films on HBO?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x