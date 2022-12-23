Little Films: HBO Greenlights Comedy Series from Julio Torres

Little Films is headed to HBO. The cable network has given the green light to the comedy from Julio Torres. He will also star, direct, and executive produce the series.

Variety revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Over six episodes, Torres tells the tale of when he lost a little golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it, and the musings he has along the way, become points of departure for introspective, often eerie comedic stories about outsiders navigating an increasingly corporate and rapidly dysfunctional New York City.”

Torres said the following about the series order by HBO:

“We here at Julio™️ are so excited to be joined by many friends in weaving these fantastical stories shot entirely on stages.”

Additional details and a premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Little Films on HBO?