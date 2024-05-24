Nurse Jackie: Sequel Series Project Moves from Showtime to Amazon MGM Studios

A Nurse Jackie sequel series is still in the works, but Showtime is no longer behind it. Deadline reported that Amazon MGM Studios is working on the series, but it has not yet ordered it. If the series moves forward, Edie Falco is set to return as Jackie. The sequel project was announced in 2023.

The original Showtime series aired for seven seasons between 2009 and 2015. It followed ER Nurse Jackie Peyton as she worked at a New York City hospital while struggling with addiction.

Deadline revealed more about the series in a press release.

“10 years after we left Jackie Peyton (Falco) clinging to life in the series finale, we find her back on her feet in spite of having lost her nursing license. The continuation of her story will find her facing new dilemmas in trying to be good in a world where being bad is often not only easier, but a lot more fun.”

Additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this sequel if Amazon orders it into a series?