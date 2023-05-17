Weeds, Nurse Jackie: Comedy Series Revivals in the Works at Showtime

Weeds and Nurse Jackie could be returning to Showtime with new episodes. Revivals of both shows are currently in development at the cable channel.

Starring Edie Falco, Eve Best, Merritt Wever, Paul Schulze, Peter Facinelli, Dominic Fumusa, Anna Deavere Smith, Ruby Jerins, Daisy Tahan, Stephen Wallem, and Haaz Sleiman, Nurse Jackie follows emergency room nurse Jackie Peyton (Falco) at a New York hospital as she tried to juggle patients, doctors, fellow nurses, and her indiscretions.

The original series aired for seven seasons, from 2008-15 on Showtime. POSSIBLE SPOILER ALERT: Per Deadline, Falco will return if the revival moves forward, but a plot has not yet been decided. In the original series finale, it was unclear if Jackie survived an overdose. The revival would be written/executive produced by Abe Sylvia and Liz Flahive, writers-producers on the original series.

Also a comedy, the Weeds TV series stars Mary-Louise Parker, Elizabeth Perkins, Hunter Parrish, Kevin Nealon, Alexander Gould, Justin Kirk, Andy Milder, Allie Grant, and Romany Malco. The story follows a suburban mom, Nancy Botwin (Parker), who started selling drugs following the death of her husband.

The original series aired for eight seasons between 2005-12. Christian Torpe, creator of the popular Danish series Rita, would write and executive produce the revival that could find Nancy in Copenhagen.

This is not the first time a possible revival of Weeds has been in the works. In 2019, Victoria Morrow, co-executive producer of the original series, developed a sequel for Starz that didn’t move forward.

While neither revival has gotten a greenlight from Showtime yet, the cable channel previously announced plans to focus on expanding existing properties like Dexter and Billions.

What do you think? Do you want to see Weeds and Nurse Jackie back on Showtime? Would you rather see sequel shows with some of the same characters, or reboots?