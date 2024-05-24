High School: Cancelled by Amazon Freevee, No Season Two for Coming-of-Age Drama

High School will not be returning for a second season. Amazon Freevee has officially announced the cancellation of the series. Season one aired on the streaming service in October 2022.

Inspired by the memoir of Tegan and Sara, the series starred Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, Cobie Smulders, Kyle Bornheimer, Olivia Rouyre, Amanda Fix, Brianne Tju, Geena Meszaros, CJ Valleroy, and Nate Corddry.

The following was revealed about the series, per Deadline:

“The cancellation is not a big surprise. The series’ last aired its first and only 8-episode season in October 2022. Produced by Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment, High School is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimic your own. Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaved between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.”

What do you think? Did you watch High School when it aired? Did you want a second season?