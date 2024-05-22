Primo: Cancelled; No Season Two for Coming-of-Age Comedy Series on Amazon Freevee

Primo will not be returning for a second season. The series, which aired on Amazon Freevee in May 2023, was ordered by then IMDb TV in October 2021.

Starring Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Johnny Rey Diaz, Christina Vidal, Henri Esteve, Martin Martinez, Jonathan Medina, Carlos Santos, Nigel Siwabessy, Efrain Villa, and Stakiah Lynn Washington, the series is inspired by the life of co-creator Shea Serrano and follows a young teen being raised by his single mother and five uncles in San Antonio.

Deadline revealed the following about the cancellation of Primo:

“The decision to pass on a second season came after lengthy deliberations. While the show’s fate was being decided, the options on the cast were extended twice with the second extension ending this month. As explained by a source close to production, the executives looked for ways to confirm a second season but were unable to do so.”

What do you think? Did you watch Primo last year? Were you hoping for a second season?