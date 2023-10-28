Tribunal Justice: Season Two; Amazon Freevee Renews Court Series from Judge Judy Sheindlin

Tribunal Justice is returning for a second season on Amazon Freevee. Judge Tanya Acker, Judge Patricia DiMango, and Judge Adam Levy take on cases in this courtroom series from Judge Judy Sheindlin. It also features two bailiffs, Cassandra Britt and Petri Hawkins Byrd (Judge Judy). Season two will see Roland Tieh take over as showrunner.

Amazon Freevee revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

Amazon Freevee announced a second-season order of Tribunal Justice, the courtroom program created and executive produced by television and judicial icon Judge Judy Sheindlin. The debut season premiered across Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria in June 2023, expanding the Justice brand on Amazon Freevee. New episodes from Season One of Tribunal Justice will continue with a new episode releasing every weekday through December 1—both on demand and on the “Amazon Originals” and “Judge & Jury” FAST Channels. Twenty-five-year television veteran Roland Tieh joins Tribunal Justice in Season Two as the executive producer and showrunner. Tieh’s multifaceted production background has included extensive experience across all genres, including court, news, sports, talk, and reality. Tribunal Justice is presided over by Judge Patricia DiMango, former New York State Supreme Court Justice and Administrative Judge of the New York State Supreme Court, Criminal Term, Kings County; Judge Tanya Acker, an experienced civil litigator and former Judge Pro Tem in Los Angeles; and Judge Adam Levy, former Putnam County District Attorney and a criminal defense attorney for 20 years. Bailiffs Cassandra Britt and Petri Hawkins Byrd will return for the new season. Tribunal Justice followed Judge Sheindlin’s first series for streaming, Judy Justice, which, in its inaugural season, won a Daytime Emmy Award and is nominated for another in Season Two. Seasons One and Two of Judy Justice are available both on demand and on the “Judy Justice,” “Amazon Originals,” and “Judge & Jury” FAST Channels. Tribunal Justice is created and executive produced by Judge Judy Sheindlin. Roland Tieh is the executive producer and showrunner. Scott Koondel is also an executive producer. Sandra Allen is co-executive producer.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Tribunal Justice on Amazon Freevee? Do you have a favorite judge? Do you plan to watch season two?