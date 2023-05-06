Jury Duty: Season Two? EPs Think the Amazon Freevee Series Concept Is Infinitely Repeatable

Jury Duty has become a big hit for Amazon Freevee. The executive producers of the series, David Bernad and Todd Schulman, think the concept behind the series is ‘infinitely repeatable.’ So there is a good chance the series will be renewed.

Season one of the docu-comedy starred James Marsden, Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, Brandon Loeser, Edy Modica, Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, Kerry O’Neill, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, and Evan Williams, and the series followed a jury trial where 11 actors surround one man.

Bernad said the following about continuing the Amazon Freevee series, per Variety:

“One of the initial premises of the show was it is a jury trial, but we sold it as every day you’re on trial, every day you’re confronted with situations and opportunities to make a decision. The show’s very specifically built where every episode someone brings a premise to Ronald and it’s Ronald deciding how he’s going to interact. All those [bits] were for the idea, “Can you then give [Ronald] the confidence to then be the hero in Episode 7?” I think we can take that same theme and premise and apply it to other areas outside of a jury trial.”

Schulman also spoke about the popularity of Jury Duty:

“One of the reasons maybe the show has resonated with people is it’s all too rare to see being a good person celebrated. I think that’s an infinitely repeatable core concept, that core element of the show we can do again potentially in other worlds. I do think there are opportunities, but we haven’t gotten too deep into that yet.”

Jury Duty has not yet been officially renewed by Amazon Freevee.

