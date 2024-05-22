Tires: Season Two; Netflix Renews Shane Gillis Comedy Series Ahead of Premiere

Tires arrives tomorrow on Netflix, and the comedy series’ future has already been secured. The streaming service has ordered a second season.

Starring creator Shane Gillis, Steven Gerben, Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias, the series will follow as an unqualified heir takes over the auto repair chain left to him by his father.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Netflix has announced the Season 2 renewal of Tires, the upcoming scripted comedy from comedian Shane Gillis, ahead of its series premiere this Thursday, May 23. Tires will return with an all-new second season next year. This news marks the latest in Netflix’s expanding partnership with Gillis, who most recently performed three sold-out shows as part of Netflix is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles, including the Kia Forum, the Greek Theater and Crypto.com Arena. As previously announced, Netflix has also ordered a new standup special from Gillis, to premiere in 2025. His 2023 special, Beautiful Dogs, reached the Netflix Top 10 in five countries and spent two weeks in the US Top 10 list. Tires Logline: Will (Steven Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Shane Gillis).”

