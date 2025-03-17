Got to Get Out: Hulu Releases Premiere Date and Cast of Reality Show Veterans

Got to Get Out is coming soon to Hulu. The streaming service has announced the premiere date of the reality competition series, which features 20 reality show veterans living under one roof and trying to win a big cash prize.

The eight-episode series, hosted by Simu Liu, will be released all at once next month. In a press release, Hulu shared more about the series, including its cast.

“Twenty people under one roof, $1 million dollars in prizes up for grabs. To win it, they’ve GOT TO GET OUT… but that’s much easier said than done. Lies and lunacy collide in this exhilarating competition series where an outrageous mix of reality icons and crafty gamers must conspire to get out. In this house, time is money. As the clock ticks up, so does the prize money. The longer they stay, the greater their chance to earn more. They can split the money equally in the end, or at any point in time, try to make their escape with the accumulated money all for themselves, leaving others to start again at $0. From wild strategies and temptations to shifting alliances and unbelievable escape attempts, the players will try any and every way to make it out of the gate and win the prize. Reality Royalties: Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Demi Burnett (The Bachelor), Val Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), Clare Crawley (The Bachelor), Rashad Jennings (former NFL running back), Susan Noles (The Golden Bachelor), Omarosa (The Apprentice), Spencer Pratt (The Hills), and Kim Zolciak-Biermann (The Real Housewives of Atlanta). Reality Rookies: Jill Ashlock, Lindsey Coffey, Yahné Coleman, Shane Dougherty, Steven Giannopoulos, Steve Helling, Nick Metzler, Stein Retzlaff, Rob Roman, Athena Suich, and Athena Vas.”

