The Visioneers with Zay Harding: CBS To Air Eco-Adventure Series on Weekend Mornings

The Visioneers is coming soon to CBS. The new eco-adventure series featuring Zay Harding will air on weekend mornings on the network starting next month.

The educational series will travel the world and introduce viewers to the “remarkable scientists, engineers, and everyday people who are creating environmental solutions.”

Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager of education and information, said the following about the series:

“Through our partnership with VoLo Foundation, The Visioneers will inspire and amaze audiences. The ‘Visioneers’ who are featured will showcase how they are accelerating positive change through sustainable and futuristic solutions.”

The Visioneers with Zay Harding premieres on April 5th.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on CBS next month?