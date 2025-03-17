Overboard for Love: Hulu Orders New Reality Series Set on the High Seas

Overboard for Love is headed to Hulu. The streaming service has ordered the new dating reality series where singles will look for long on board a luxury yacht.

Hulu shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Get ready to hit the high seas with “Overboard for Love” (wt)! Presented by Alex Cooper, step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle … and find love. But there’s a twist … gaining access to the yacht’s extravagant amenities won’t be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?”

Cooper said the following about the series:

“I couldn’t be more excited that Unwell Productions’ first unscripted series, Overboard for Love, is coming to life with our amazing partner, Hulu. This project marks a major milestone for us, perfectly reflecting our vision of creating bold, unfiltered content that pushes boundaries. We’ve designed a truly unique dating show, and I can’t wait for viewers to see what Unwell is capable of.”

Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, also spoke about the new series. He said, “I’m incredibly excited to be collaborating with Alex and the team at Unwell Productions on their first television project. Alex is a trailblazer who is undoubtedly shaping the future of entertainment, and this is only the beginning of an exciting journey as we welcome her to the family.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Hulu dating reality show?