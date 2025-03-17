Industry: Season Four; Additional Casting Revealed for High Finance Drama on HBO and BBC

Industry has made four additions to its cast for its fourth season. According to Deadline, Kiernan Shipka, Jack Farthing, Toheeb Jimoh, and Amy James-Kelly are joining the HBO series’s cast. Max Minghella was previously announced as joining the cast.

Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, and Miriam Petche star in the series, which also airs on BBC in the UK. Industry takes viewers into the world of high finance as it follows young bankers as they join the ranks of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play:

“Shipka will play Haley Clay, an executive assistant at payment processor Tender. Farthing will play Edward Smith, a troublemaker and long-time friend of Henry’s. Jimoh will portray Kwabena Bannerman, trader at Mostyn Asset Management. James-Kelly will play Jennifer Bevan, the newly promoted Minister in the Labour government.”

Production on season four starts this month in the UK. The premiere date for the season will be announced later.

