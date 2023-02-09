The Flash: Season Nine Viewer Votes

Everyone may not survive the ninth season of CW’s The Flash TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Flash is cancelled or renewed for season 10 (in this case, we know season nine is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the ninth season episodes of The Flash here.

A CW action-adventure series, The Flash TV show stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jon Cor. Jessie L. Martin and Richard Harmon recur. At the center of the series is police scientist Barry Allen (Gustin) who develops super speed after a dark-matter lightning strike. Behind a mask, Barry uses his powers to protect the people of Central City from many evil forces as The Flash. In the ninth season, Barry and Iris (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated…a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry’s heroic legacy. In their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits, in order to save Central City one last time. Guests include Stephen Amell, Javica Leslie, Nicole Maines, Andy Mientus, David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Damion Poitier, Max Adler, John Wesley Shipp, Michelle Harrison, Patrick Sabongui, Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy.





Do you think that The Flash should have been renewed for a 10th season on The CW, or is nine seasons a good time to end it?