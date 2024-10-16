Sunday TV Ratings: Tracker, The Chosen, America’s Funniest Home Videos, NFL Football

Sunday, October 13, 2024 ratings — New episodes: The Chosen, 60 Minutes, Tracker, and Big Brother. Specials: Haunted Mansion. Sports: MLB NICS Game: NY Mets at LA Dodgers, Football Night in America, NFL Overrun, The OT, and NFL Football: Bengals at Giants. Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and The Conners.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?