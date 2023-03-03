Star Trek: Discovery: Season Five to End Longest-Running Original Paramount+ Series

The crew of USS Discovery will be taking their final tour of duty. Paramount+ has announced that the upcoming fifth season of the Star Trek: Discovery series will be the show’s last. The series is the streaming service’s longest-running original show. The final episodes will begin airing sometime in early 2024.

A sci-fi series, the Star Trek: Discovery TV show stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, and Blu del Barrio. A prequel to the original Star Trek series, this drama follows the crew of the USS Discovery of the interstellar government known as the United Federation of Planets (UFP). Season four, released in late 2021 and early 2022, finds Captain Burnham (Martin-Green) and her crew facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Paramount+ announced that season five would be the end of Discovery in a press release:

PARAMOUNT+ ORIGINAL SERIES “STAR TREK: DISCOVERY” TO CONCLUDE WITH FIFTH AND FINAL SEASON IN EARLY 2024

Paramount+ to Celebrate One of Its Longest-Running Original Dramas Globally with Events in Key Markets Around the World Leading Up to the Series’ Finale

From CBS Studios, “Star Trek: Discovery” Stars Sonequa Martin-Green, David Ajala, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz and Blu Del Barrio

March 2, 2023 – Paramount+ today announced that one of the service’s longest-running original drama series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will conclude with its upcoming fifth season in early 2024. The series first premiered in 2017 and heralded the return of scripted “Star Trek” television series. Leading up to the final season, Paramount+ will honor STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s legacy and groundbreaking storytelling over its last four seasons with year-long celebrations and appearances at key events in markets around the world.

“STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is a perennial favorite on the service, near and dear to the hearts of legions of ‘Star Trek’ fans as well as all of us here at Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Streaming. “The series and its incredible cast and creatives ushered in a new era for ‘Star Trek’ when it debuted over six years ago, embracing the future of streaming with serialized storytelling, bringing to life deep and complex characters that honor Gene Roddenberry’s legacy of representing diversity and inclusion, and pushing the envelope with award-winning world-building. This final season will see our beloved crew take on a new adventure and we can’t wait to celebrate the series’ impact on the franchise leading up to its final season early next year.”

Executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise shared: “As lifelong fans of ‘Star Trek,’ it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring STAR TREK: DISCOVERY to the world. The ‘Trek’ universe means so much to so many – including us – and we couldn’t be prouder of everything DISCOVERY has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation. If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of DISCOVERY, then we think we’d have made Gene Roddenberry very proud.

“Of course, there would be no DISCOVERY without Sonequa Martin-Green and the extraordinary team of artists, both in front of and behind the camera, who have brought this show to life. Their passion and determination to make every episode special has been deeply inspiring; so too has their love and support for one another and their genuine love for ‘Star Trek.’ DISCOVERY has truly become a family over the years – and we couldn’t be more grateful to be part of it.”

“To the fans around the world, thank you for joining us on this incredible journey. Your love for these characters and your excitement for every episode, every season, has meant the world to us. We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on for this final season; we appreciate your patience in the meantime and trust us when we say it’ll be worth the wait. We love you all! LLAP”

“I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is ending,” said series star and producer Sonequa Martin-Green. “I’m astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I’m deeply grateful. I’m also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers. I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of ‘Trek’ with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of ‘Trek’ and an entire entertainment platform, and we’ll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here’s to the entire company of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let’s fly… ”

“When we first started talking about the return of ‘Star Trek’ eight years ago, we never could have imagined the indelible impact STAR TREK: DISCOVERY would have,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “The series brought back a beloved global franchise, and just like its predecessors, DISCOVERY honored ‘Star Trek’s’ legacy of ‘infinite diversity in infinite combinations,’ representing the best of what we could be as humans when we celebrate our differences. I’d like to thank Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, who have led this show with heart, passion, and as fans themselves with vivid storytelling – always ready to push boundaries like those before them. And finally, I’d like to thank this talented cast, led by the brilliant Sonequa Martin-Green, whose leadership both onscreen and off has helped guide the way from day one.”

The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season five cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner).

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY seasons one through four are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons two and three are also available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

