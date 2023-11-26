Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

American Hostage: Jon Hamm to Star in Podcast Adaptation from Shawn Ryan (SWAT)

by Regina Avalos,

Fargo TV show on FX: (canceled or renewed?)

(Fargo Photo: FX)

American Hostage is going from podcast to television series. Shawn Ryan (SWAT) is developing the drama series featuring Jon Hamm, reprising his role from the podcast.

The series’ first season will follow the hostage situation surrounding Indianapolis radio host Fred Heckman. Tony Kiritsis took him hostage and demanded that Heckman interview him on air.

Per Deadline, Ryan sees the television show as an anthology series, focusing on a different hostage situation each season. Sony is currently shopping the potential series to streaming outlets.

Hamm is currently starring in Fargo season five on FX and also stars in the new animated Grimsburg comedy series which will arrive on FOX on January 7th.

What do you think? Have you listened to the American Hostage podcast? Would you like to watch the series?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x