American Hostage: Jon Hamm to Star in Podcast Adaptation from Shawn Ryan (SWAT)

American Hostage is going from podcast to television series. Shawn Ryan (SWAT) is developing the drama series featuring Jon Hamm, reprising his role from the podcast.

The series’ first season will follow the hostage situation surrounding Indianapolis radio host Fred Heckman. Tony Kiritsis took him hostage and demanded that Heckman interview him on air.

Per Deadline, Ryan sees the television show as an anthology series, focusing on a different hostage situation each season. Sony is currently shopping the potential series to streaming outlets.

Hamm is currently starring in Fargo season five on FX and also stars in the new animated Grimsburg comedy series which will arrive on FOX on January 7th.

What do you think? Have you listened to the American Hostage podcast? Would you like to watch the series?