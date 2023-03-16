Days of Our Lives: Seasons 59 and 60; Soap Opera Gets Double Renewal from Peacock

The residents of Salem have received some good news. Peacock has renewed Days of Our Lives for two more years — seasons 59 and 60 — which will keep the venerable drama running through the 24-25 television season. The soap moved to the streaming service last September after nearly 57 years and 14,430 episodes on NBC

Premiering on November 8th of 1965, Days of Our Lives is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. It revolves around the Brady, Horton, and DiMera family members — along with their friends, enemies, and lovers. Season 58 cast members have included Camila Banus, Brandon Barash, Brandon Beemer, Nadia Bjorlin, Carson Boatman, Raven Bowens, Bryan Dattilo, Mary Beth Evans, Dan Feuerriegel, Billy Flynn, Galen Gering, Linsey Godfrey, Stacy Haiduk, Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Abigail Klein, Lauren Koslow, Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf, Stephen Nichols, Emily O’Brien, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Josh Taylor, Paul Telfer, Robert Scott Wilson, and Arianne Zucker.

Peacock notes that Days has been a top 10 title on the streaming service since it became a Peacock exclusive last year. The streamer and cast celebrated the renewals via social media.

