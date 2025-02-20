Fire Country: Season Four Renewal; CBS Drama Will Return for 2025-26

The 2025-26 TV season will be hot for Bode and his friends. CBS has renewed Fire Country for a fourth season. The show’s third season continues to air on Friday nights.

An action drama series, the Fire Country TV show stars Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer. In the story, Bode Donovan (Thieriot) is a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He joins a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, and it’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment. Bode is unwittingly assigned to Three Rock Con Camp in his small hometown of Edgewater. That’s where he was once a golden all-American son and where his troubles began. Five years earlier, Bode burned down everything in his life and left town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and hoping for a chance at redemption.

Airing on Friday nights, the third season of Fire Country averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership.

According to the network, Fire Country delivers 10.6 million multiplatform viewers, with streaming alone up +43% year over year.

Today, CBS also renewed Elsbeth (season three), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season two), Ghosts (seasons five and six), Hollywood Squares (season two), NCIS (season 23), NCIS: Origins (season two), NCIS: Sydney (season three), and Tracker (season three).

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Fire Country series on CBS? Are you glad this action drama has been renewed for a fourth season?

