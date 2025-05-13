Menu

Friday TV Ratings: Grosse Pointe Garden Society, SWAT, Shark Tank, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, UFL

Friday, May 9, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: Shark Tank, 20/20, Hollywood Squares, SWAT, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, and Dateline NBC. Sports: UFL: Defenders at Brahmas  Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion.

ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network


Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



