Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons: BET Announces New Drama Series for Summer 2022

Carl Weber is bringing another series to BET this summer. The network announced the new drama starring Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Elise Neal, Brian White, Karon Riley, Mike Merrill, Blac Chyna, Aaron Spears, Daya Vaidya, Cameo Sherrell, Franklin Ojeda Smith, Jordan Smith, Jennifer Freeman, and David Andrews. Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons will follow two Black affluent families living in Sag Harbor.

BET revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, BET announces a new four-part original limited series, Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons, from The New York Times best-selling author Carl Weber. From the executive producers of the popular BET+ original drama The Family Business, Tri Destined Studios and Urban Books Media, comes a new family drama set in the quaint town of Sag Harbor, known as The Black Hamptons, in Long Island, NY. From luxury communities to historic beachfront enclaves, this epic story will follow the brewing feud between the ‘Brittons’ and the ‘Johnsons,’ where the difference between old and new money is very apparent. Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons not only features the glitz and gloss of the Black elite but also exposes the underbelly of wealth and prestige. With a mix of legacy families thriving for generations, friends, wannabes, and thirsty developers, drama can never be too far behind. The star-studded cast includes Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Elise Neal, Brian White, Karon Riley, Mike Merrill, Blac Chyna, Aaron Spears, Daya Vaidya, Cameo Sherrell, Franklin Ojeda Smith, Jordan Smith, Jennifer Freeman, David Andrews, and more! The highly anticipated television event Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons will make its BET debut in Summer 2022.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Tri Destined Studios and Urban Books Media on a new addictive limited series,” said Maureen Guthman, SVP, Programming Content Strategy, BET. “BET’s ongoing commitment to telling compelling dramatic, character-driven original stories, anchored in the Black experience continues to propel our diverse storytelling to new heights.”

“We are honored and grateful to BET and Paramount Global for another opportunity to bring the rich culture, political power, generational wealth, intellect, and global influence of The Black Hamptons to our audience,” said Tri-Destined Executive Producer, and Showrunner Nikaya D. Brown Jones. “With all of the twist and turns of a Carl Weber novel, we share a glimpse into the world of affluent African American families owning companies, inventions, and miles of beachfront real estate and their influence on the world.”

“This may be the funnest project I’ve ever worked on. Every day is fun in the sun. I am very grateful to BET for seeing the vision,” said Executive Producer, Writer and Showrunner Carl Weber.

Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons is executive produced by Nikaya D. Brown Jones for Tri Destined Studios and Carl Weber for Urban Books Media, who also serves as the showrunners. Weber singlehandedly penned all of the content. Trey Haley (The Family Business, Always A Bridesmaid The Man in 3B), to serve as director and co-executive producer for Tri Destined Studios. Grammy award-winning producer Rico Love serves as music supervisor.”