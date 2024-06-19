Everybody Hates Chris: Comedy Central Orders Animated Sequel to Live-Action Comedy Series

Everybody Hates Chris is returning to the small screen. Comedy Central has ordered an animated sequel to the live-action-comedy series, per Variety. The original series aired for four seasons and 88 episodes between UPN and The CW.

The series was first announced in early development in March 2021, with Everybody Still Hates Chris becoming more official in August 2022. At that time, the series was headed to Paramount+.

Chris Rock, Terry Crews, and Tichina Arnold will reprise their roles for the animated series, and they will be joined by Tim Johnson Jr., Ozioma Akagha, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, and Gunnar Sizemore.

Rock narrated the original series and will do the same for the new series. Rock said, “I’m very excited to introduce the world to another funny side of my childhood.”

The following was revealed about the series:

“On the show, Rock plays the voice of adult Chris, narrating stories ‘inspired by his experience growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.’ Crews reprises his role as Julius, Chris’ father ‘who is a gentle giant with a relentless work ethic, and cheap. He grew up dirt poor, so he knows the cost of everything down to the penny. He works two jobs to support the family, and on his days off, he takes on a third job.’ And Arnold is revisits her role as Rochelle, Chris’ mother ‘who is smart, strong-willed, and has a nurturing spirit, but she can also be hot-headed, especially when it comes to her kids. She tolerates zero nonsense, so she quits more jobs in a month than most people do in a lifetime.’”

The premiere date for this new animated series will be announced later.

