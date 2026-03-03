Kevin: Prime Video Releases Premiere Date and Opening from Animated Comedy Series

Kevin has its premiere date. The new animated series will arrive in April, and viewers are getting their first look at the series with the release of its opening sequence.

Jason Schwartzman, Aubrey Plaza, Whoopi Goldberg, John Waters, Amy Sedaris, Gil Ozeri, and Aparna Nancherla are featured in the series’ voice cast, which follows a cat who moves into a cat rescue after his human owners break up. It is loosely based on a real-life story.

Prime Video shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Today, Prime Video announced the premiere date and revealed the title sequence for the upcoming adult animated comedy series, Kevin. All eight episodes will debut exclusively on Prime Video on Monday, April 20, 2026, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The title sequence features an original song, “I’m Coming Home,” performed by series lead Jason Schwartzman and co-written by Schwartzman and series composer, Dan Romer. After his human “owners” unexpectedly break up, Kevin decides to break up with them too. He leaves home and moves into a local pet rescue in Astoria, Queens, where a band of misfit animals helps him discover what he truly wants out of life. The series stars Jason Schwartzman (Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch) as KEVIN, a housecat who decides to try life without people, and Aubrey Plaza as DANA (The White Lotus, Emily the Criminal), one half of the human couple he leaves behind. Additional series regulars include Whoopi Goldberg (The Lion King, Sister Act) as CUPCAKE, John Waters (Hairspray, Liar Mouth) as ARMANDO, and Aparna Nancherla (The Great North, Bob’s Burgers) as JUDY – Kevin’s new cat roommates at a local pet rescue run by human SETH, played by Gil Ozeri (Big Mouth, Monsters) and his dog BRANDI, played by Amy Sedaris (BoJack Horseman, At Home with Amy Sedaris). Kevin is created and executive produced by Plaza and Joe Wengert, the latter also serving as showrunner. Dan Murphy, Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, Shannon Prynoski, and Antonio Canobbio also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Titmouse, Evil Hag Productions, and Amazon MGM Studios.”

The series’ opening sequence is below.

