Colin from Accounts: Season Three Production Begins on Australian Comedy Series

Production has begun on the third season of Colin from Accounts. The Australian comedy series has aired its first two seasons on Paramount+, and the third season was picked up in April 2025.

Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Michael Logo, Ian Collie, Nikki Shiels, Justin Rosniak, Emma Harvie, Thomas Cocquerel, Virginia Gay, Darren Gilshenan, Mark Trevorrow, Madeleine Dyer, Genevieve Hegney, Helen Thomson, and Lana Greenhalgh star in the series, which follows the awkward romance of a couple. In the season two finale, Gordon (Brammall) decides to propose during the wedding of another couple with disastrous results.

Brammall and Dyer, who also created the series, said the following about the series, according to Deadline:

“After the Season 2 cliffhanger, it would be cruel not to show you all what happens next, and we can’t wait for you to see it. Getting to make this show continues to be a total thrill for us, and we’re pumpled (pumped & humbled) that people have enjoyed the first two seasons so much. That’s what they say to our faces, anyway.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

