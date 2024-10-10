The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season Three Premiere Date and Trailer Released by Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls has its return date set. Max released a trailer announcing the November premiere date for the series, which is created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble.

Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott star in the series which follows a group of college students at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Alyah Chanelle Scott, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Renika Williams, Gracie Lawrence, and Mia Rodgers are also series regulars for season three.

The series returns with its 10-episode season on November 21, and the finale for season three is set for January 23.

The trailer for season three of The Sex Lives of College Girls is below.

