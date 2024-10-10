Lanterns: Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre to Star in Superhero Mystery Series on HBO

Lanterns has found its leads. HBO has announced that Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) and Aaron Pierre (Genius: MLK/X) will star in the DC superhero series. HBO ordered Lanterns to series in June.

THR revealed the following about the plot of the upcoming series:

“Lanterns is said to have a gritty, True Detective vibe and follows Hal Jordan, a legend amongst the space police force known as the Green Lanterns, as he reluctantly mentors Stewart, a younger Green Lantern. The two intergalactic cops get drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

Chandler will play Jordan, while Pierre will star as Stewart in the series. The premiere date for Lanterns will be announced later.

