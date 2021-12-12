Six Feet Under: HBO Considering Reviving Drama Series for a Sequel or Reboot

Six Feet Under may return to HBO. A sequel or reboot for the family drama series is now in early development. The original show aired for five seasons and 63 episodes between 2001 and 2005. Creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all involved in the new project, per Variety. The original series follows the Fisher family as they live their lives while running a funeral home in Los Angeles.

Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, Mathew St. Patrick, Rachel Griffiths, and Jeremy Sisto starred in the series which was a hit with critics and viewers. The show had a memorable series finale as its final moments showed how each member of the family died in the future. Ball went on to create True Blood for HBO after Six Feet Under wrapped.

The project is in the early stages, so details are limited.

What do you think? Did you watch Six Feet Under on HBO? Would you watch a new reboot of the series if it is picked up?