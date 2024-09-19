Orphan Black: Echoes: Cancelled, No Season Two for AMC Spin-Off Series

Orphan Black: Echoes will not return for a second season. AMC has canceled the Orphan Black spin-off series after just one season. Season one premiered on the cable network in June, with the finale airing on August 25th.

Starring Krysten Ritter, Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, Avan Jogia, Rya Kihlstedt, James Hiroyuki Liao, and Reed Diamond, the series is set 37 years after the end of the original series and follows an “adult Kira (Keeley Hawes) and her wife (Rya Kihlstedt) as they try to help an amnesiac woman, Lucy (Ritter).”

Deadline said the following about the possible reasoning behind the cancellation of the series:

“Carrying the weight of expectations stemming from comparisons to the original Orphan Black series, Echoes did not spark the same devoted following the 2013 series did. It launched to mixed-to-favorable reviews by critics (60% on Rotten Tomatoes), scoring lower with fans.”

What did you think? Did you watch Orphan Black: Echoes? Were you hoping for a second season?