Better Call Saul: Season Six; Breaking Bad Stars to Appear in Final Season of AMC Series

Better Call Saul is headed into its sixth and final season, and two of the stars from Breaking Bad are set to make an appearance on the AMC series before it ends.

Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, and Tony Dalton star in the drama which revolves around the evolution of lawyer Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) into Saul Goodman of Breaking Bad.

Per The Wrap, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul (above) will appear ‘in some capacity” on the Saul series before it ends. The first half of the final season arrives on AMC on April 18th. The second half of season six of Better Call Saul will arrive in July.

Could there be another Breaking Bad-related series on the way? Co-creator Peter Gould said the following, per Deadline:

“I love these characters, I love this world. Maybe someday, but personally I’m going to take a little break from that world and try something else, just to prove that I can.”

Co-creator Vince Gillian offered his own words on the future:

“I think that’s my answer too. There are stories left to tell, but it’s not proving something to the world, it’s about proving something to yourself. That thing I’m working on, hopefully someone will want to buy it, someone will want to make it.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Cranston and Paul appear on Better Call Saul?