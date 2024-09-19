Scarpetta: Prime Video Orders Two Seasons of Series Starring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis

Scarpetta is officially headed to Prime Video. The series, starring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, was initially mentioned as in development in February 2023, and now the streaming service has ordered two seasons.

Based on the Patricia Cornwell books, the series will follow forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta, who uses forensic technology to solve crimes.

Five new faces have been added to the cast with the series order. Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Rosy McEwen, and Jake Cannavale are joining Kidman and Curtis in the series. The following was revealed about the roles they will play:

“DeBose will play Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Dorothy’s daughter; Bobby Cannavale will play former detective Pete Marino; Baker joins as FBI profiler Benton Wesley; McEwen joins as Past Kay Scarpetta and Jake Cannavale will play Past Pete Marino.”

Cornwell said the following about bringing her novels to life for Scarpetta, per Deadline:

“I’m beyond excited that this is finally happening. This will be great fun for all, and I’m grateful for the immense talent that the show is drawing. I’ve always been a huge fan of Jamie Lee Curtis and Nicole Kidman. Their wanting to do this is humbling and simply awesome. Working with the brilliant Liz Sarnoff is amazing. Blumhouse and Prime Video are a dream. This has been worth waiting for, and I’m so looking forward to the show.”

Curtis also spoke about the series. She said:

“I have wanted to bring Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta to a screen, with my company, Comet Pictures, for a while. I’m particularly excited that Nicole Kidman will finally bring her to life. I’m also looking forward to playing Nicole’s sister as we tell the story with Liz Sarnoff’s expert care, leadership, skill, and talent, and I am excited to work again with David as our director. I know the ardent fans of the books will be very happy, and the new audience will be compelled by the characters, crimes, and mysteries that are the trifecta of Patricia’s masterful storytelling. Blumhouse, Blossom, and Prime Video are the perfect partners to bring Scarpetta to you, and a warning……..there WILL be BLOOD.”

Nicole Kidman also spoke about taking on the role of Kay Scarpetta. She said: “I’ve been pursuing Scarpetta for nearly twenty years going back to when it was intended to be a feature, so to unite with the formidable Jamie Lee Curtis, Prime Video, Jason Blum, and David Gordon Green on the Liz Sarnoff series version of Patricia Cornwell’s epic and thrilling books feels like it was meant to be. I cannot wait to inhabit Kay Scarpetta and am so thankful to Patricia Cornwell for entrusting me with her.”

The premiere date for Scarpetta will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Cornwell book series? Do you plan to watch the series on Prime Video when it arrives?