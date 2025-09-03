Tulsa King: Season Three; Paramount+ Releases Trailer for Sylvester Stallone Crime Drama

Tulsa King returns to Paramount+ later this month, and viewers are getting a closer look at what’s next on the crime drama. The streaming service has released a trailer.

Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Annabella Sciorra, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany star in the series, which follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) as he runs things for the mafia in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after his release from prison.

Paramount+ shared the following about season three:

“In season three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.”

Tulsa King returns on September 21st. The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season three later this month?