Tempest: First-Look Photos of US Cast Released for Hulu Political Drama Series

Tempest is coming soon to Hulu, and viewers are getting their first look at the political drama series. First-look photos of the US cast have been released.

Christopher Gorham, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Michael Gaston, Spencer Garrett, Sebastian Roché, and Brooke Smith star in the series as part of the American cast, which also includes a South Korean cast of Lee Misook and Park Haejoon. John Cho, Jacob Bertrand, Joel de la Fuente, Tom Lenk, Romy Rosemont, and Mousa Kraish will also appear in the series.

Deadline revealed the following about the Hulu series’ plot:

“From writer Chung Seokyung, Tempest follows Seo Munju (Gianna Jun), a skilled former diplomat, as she tries to uncover the truth behind an attempt on a presidential candidate’s life. After discovering the candidate was accused of being a North Korean spy, Munju digs into his past, unlocking a Pandora’s box of deception, state secrets, and more. Protected by Paik Sanho (Gang Dongwon), a mercenary with a suspicious history and a hidden backer, Munju repeatedly finds herself under attack as she uncovers an international conspiracy stretching all the way to the White House. But, with danger drawing ever closer, will Sanho be able to keep his principal safe and his emotions in check?”

The series arrives with the first three episodes on September 10th. More photos from the upcoming series are below.

