Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue: MGM+ Orders Limited Series Starring Eric McCormack

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is headed to MGM+. The network has ordered Anthony Horowitz’s new limited series. Quibi initially ordered the drama before the streaming service shut down.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue will follow what happens to nine survivors of a plane crash when, one by one, they start dying. The remaining survivors must race to discover who is behind the murders before more of them die. Six episodes have been ordered.

Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, The Other Black Girl) has been cast in the murder thriller. Deadline reveals that McCormack will play “Kevin, a former doctor who has been purchasing medical supplies in Guatemala.”

Production on the series will begin in May in the Cayman Islands. MGM+ will announce the premiere date and additional details later.

What do you think? Will you check out this new mystery series once it arrives on MGM+?