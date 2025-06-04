Slow Horses: Season Five Premiere Date and Photos Released for Apple TV+ Espionage Drama

Slow Horses will return in September for its fifth season. Apple TV+ has released new photos for the spy drama, which has already been renewed for a sixth season.

The series, inspired by Mick Herron’s books, stars Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce. It follows a group of spies led by Jackson Lamb (Oldman).

Apple TV+ shared the following about season five:

“In season five of Slow Horses, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend. When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules – cover your back – always apply.”

Slow Horses returns on September 24th. More photos from season five are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV+ series? Do you plan to watch seasons five and six?