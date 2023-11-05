Life After Lockup: Season Six; WE tv Reveals Couples and Premiere Date

A new season of Life After Lockup is coming soon. WE tv has announced the premiere date for season six of the reality series with the release of a trailer and new details about the couples set to appear.

This 10-episode season will follow nine former inmates as they try to navigate life on the outside with their significant others.

WE tv revealed the following about the upcoming season in a press release.

“The love story continues as WE tv today announced that fan favorite, Life After Lockup, will return with 10 new episodes on Friday, December 1st at 9PM ET/ 8PM CT. Episodes of Life After Lockup will also be available on popular AMC Networks streaming service, ALLBLK, every Tuesday.

After being introduced on Love After Lockup, Life After Lockup follows nine former inmates and their significant others as they navigate their journey in the outside world and attempt to avoid the risks of returning to lifestyles that would violate their parole. This season takes us on a wild ride as lovers juggle growing pains, family, marriage, and emotional challenges in the real world. Can these couples stay together and build a life outside prison walls?

MEET THE COUPLES:

Britney & Kerok (Richmond, VA)

Viewers last left young, former prison lovers, Britney and Kerok, on Love After Lockup in a fragile state as Britney fears they are not on the same page. Kerok doubts kids are in the future for him while Britney has her eyes set on marriage and babies. Although Kerok’s family still supports the couple, Britney continues to struggle for her family’s acceptance. The couple faces a risk as Kerok’s mom, Tammy, is worried about her son, Desmond, and his possible drug use. The family and the couple band together to stage an intervention with Desmond, but if drugs are in the family home, Kerok and Britney could be in jeopardy of violating parole restrictions.

Melissa & Louie (Atlantic Highlands, NJ)

We are reintroduced to Melissa and Louie this season after they put their relationship on pause at the end of Love After Lockup. Melissa is unsatisfied by Louie’s lack of initiative and dependence on his overbearing mom, Donna. Louie attempts to make amends by surprising Melissa in New Jersey but is devastated by her response. Ultimately, Louie moves to New Jersey but, while settling in, the couple faces growing challenges from Donna’s mothering, Melissa’s jealousy, and Louie’s quest to prove to Melissa that he can meet the goals she has for him.

Joynomi & Redd (Farmington, NM)

Joynomi and Redd ended Love After Lockup in a state of uncertainty as Redd had been hiding his secret infidelity. When Joy’s three-year-old son, Swaee, and Redd finally meet face-to-face, it feels like a dream come true. While Redd may have won over Joy, her family still questions his commitment and fear he will leave at any minute. How long can Redd hold onto the secret about his infidelity? Will he finally be forced to confess his secret to Joy?

Shavel & Quaylon (Dallas, TX)

When we last saw Shavel and Quaylon on Life After Lockup two years ago, they had an explosive breakup, leaving Shavel vowing to never date men in prison again. After Shavel’s apartment burned down from a housefire, their flame was rekindled as Quaylon supported Shavel through this disaster. Quaylon’s plans to legally adopt Shavel’s daughter, Mi’elah, but the couple face roadblocks and when Shavel’s mother, Sylvia, and Quaylon’s mom, Qualandria, end up nearly brawling at a wedding venue, making Shavel begin to question her decision to rush into matrimony.

Justine & Michael (Johnstown, PA)

Michael decides it is time to come clean about his plans to move to Las Vegas with Justine and her children, however, he fears repercussions from his own children, mom, and sister regarding the move. Tensions flare when Michael’s mom, Maria, gifts Justine a paternity test over dinner. As the couple prepares for the baby’s birth and Vegas, Michael’s PO denies permission to move, leaving Justine questioning Michael and their relationship.

Blaine & Lindsey (Iuka, MS)

Lindsey and Blaine are finally able to blend their household for the very first time with Mylie moving in and the couple gaining custody of Blaine’s son. Lindsey fears additional prison time as her lawyer informs her that she could be facing 10+ years. Everything she has built is threatened, especially her opportunity to parent Mylie. Mylie shares shocking news about Blaine which could change the future of Lindsey and Blaine’s relationship.

Aris & Cameron (Tampa, FL)

The newly pregnant couple are in crisis as they are looking for a new home with a baby on the way. Aris begins to question Cameron’s priorities as he suggests buying a $300K tour bus for them to live in. While Cameron has been holding down a steady job, his rap career dreams are his real focus. As Aris struggles to bring him back to reality, Cameron’s choices shock Aris.

Shawn & Sara (Cincinnati, OH)

The stakes are high for this couple as they take on a tow truck business. Their marriage is tested as Shawn takes out loans while his ex, Kelly, begins to pursue Shawn for extra child support. Debt and financial pressure spirals as the landlord raises their rent, pushing them to find a new, less expensive home. Sara faces big risks as she is back in contact with opioids due to her plastic surgery journey. Shawn fears a relapse, while Sara continues to have more procedures and access to opioids which contributed to her prison time in the first place.

Tayler & Chance (Elsberry, MO)

With Chance still in deep debt, the couple decides to start an epoxy furniture business to make ends meet. A ghost from Chance’s past threatens to dig them into more debt, based on an old loan that Chance thought was forgotten. Tayler’s twin sister, Bobbie, who is in a stable, healthy relationship with Scott, is now engaged, but will Bobbie’s relationship success nudge Taylor to find someone new, or race to the aisle with Chance?

Love After Lockup is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Sophie Mallam and Alan Madison with Sara Hayworth serving as co-executive producer. Angela Molloy SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted and Kate Farrell, VP Development & Original Production, Scripted, executive produce for WE tv.”