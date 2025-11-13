The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, The Wall, The Hunting Party: NBC Sets Midseason Premiere Dates

NBC has announced its midseason premiere dates, featuring the arrival of the comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, new seasons of The Wall and The Hunting Party, and a revamped season of The Voice, all taking center stage.

NBC’s midseason lineup is described below:

“NBC, the #1 network this season for both all programming and entertainment-only programming, has set premiere dates for both its new Tina Fey-produced comedy “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” as well as the return of the buzzy procedural drama “The Hunting Party.”

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” from creators Robert Carlock and Sam Means will debut with a one-hour premiere on Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT before moving to its regular timeslot the following week on Monday, March 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Following the series premiere of “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” on Feb. 23 at 9 p.m., “The Voice” will begin its 29th season in what will be dubbed “The Voice: Battle of Champions,” marking a major revamp to the longstanding format and nodding to the powerhouse coaches who form the only panel in the show’s history comprised entirely of “Voice” winners.

For its first week of the new season, “The Voice” will air three two-hour telecasts on Feb. 23 (9 p.m.), 25 (8 p.m.) and 26 (8 p.m.). Beginning March 2 (and after a March 4 telecast), “The Voice” will air in its normal 9 p.m. timeslot and be followed by “Brilliant Minds” at 10 p.m.

An iconic coaching panel will be featured as fan-favorites Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine reclaim their red chairs. The landmark season will be infused with fast-paced, competitive elements, delivering a fresh twist on the format that raises the stakes for coaches and artists alike.

In its current season, “The Voice” has reached more than 27 million total viewers so far this season across all platforms.

Back for its highly anticipated sophomore season, the riveting drama “The Hunting Party” returns to NBC on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m.

In its first season, “The Hunting Party” reached more than 30 million total viewers across all platforms.

Also returning on Jan. 5 is “The Wall,” hosted by Emmy Award winner Chris Hardwick. The series continues to change lives through its cash prizes, giving away more than $35 million to date. New episodes debuting this January feature extraordinary contestants including a national hero who helped evacuate the Pentagon on 9/11, a courageous bystander who rescued a snowboarder buried headfirst beneath six feet of snow and a compassionate firefighter who adopted a newborn left in the station’s safe haven.

In addition, the network is revving up for “Legendary February” – three of the biggest events in sports all taking place within days of each other in February 2026 only on NBC and Peacock. The Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games begin with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6 and conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Feb. 22. Within that 17-day window, NBC Sports will also present Super Bowl LX from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8 and the NBA All-Star Game at the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 15.

2026 MIDSEASON SCHEDULE (New dates and times)

SATURDAY, JAN. 3

8 – The Wall (R)

9 – Dateline NBC

10 – SNL Vintage

MONDAY, JAN. 5

8 – St. Denis Medical

8:30 – The Paper

9 – The Wall (Season premiere)

10 – Brilliant Minds

TUESDAY, JAN. 6

8 – NBA Basketball

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 7

8 – Chicago Med

9 – Chicago Fire

10 – Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, JAN. 8

8 – Law & Order

9 – Law & Order: SVU

10 – The Hunting Party (Season premiere)

FRIDAY, JAN. 16

8 – Happy’s Place

8:30 – Stumble

9 – Dateline NBC

SUNDAY, FEB. 1

8 – NBA Basketball

FRIDAY, FEB. 6

Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games

SUNDAY, FEB. 8

Super Bowl LX

MONDAY, FEB. 23

8 – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (Series premiere)

8:30 – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

9 – The Voice

MONDAY, MARCH 2

8 – St. Denis Medical

8:30 – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

9 – The Voice

10 – Brilliant Minds”