English Teacher: FX Comedy Series Cancelled, No Season Three

English Teacher will not be returning for another season. FX has canceled the series after two seasons on the network. Season two premiered in September.

Starring creator Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton, and Carmen Christopher, the series followed an English teacher working at a high school in Austin, Texas.

Deadline shared the following about the series and its cancellation:

“FX took awhile before picking up a second season of English Teacher, with the renewal coming four months after the Season 1 finale. The series has been well reviewed — 98% Rotten Tomatoes for Season 1; 100% for Season 2 — with the first season receiving nominations for Critics Choice, Film Independent Spirit Awards, and WGA Awards. But the show also came under scrutiny over sexual assault allegations against Alvarez made by former colleague Jon Ebeling.”

What do you think? Did you watch this FX series? Were you hoping for a third season?