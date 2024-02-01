Feud: Season Two Viewer Votes (Capote Vs. The Swans)

A wrench is thrown into author Truman Capote’s plans in the second season of the Feud TV show on FX. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Feud is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Feud here.

An FX anthology docudrama series, the Feud TV show looks at infamous conflicts and rivalries. The second season, titled Capote vs. The Swans, stars Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello, and Russell Tovey. In the 1960s, writer Truman Capote (Hollander) surrounded himself with a coterie of society’s most elite women whom he nicknamed “the swans;” rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York. The group includes grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley (Watts), Slim Keith (Lane), C.Z. Guest (Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Flockhart). Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets. When an excerpt from the book Answered Prayers, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved, and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.





