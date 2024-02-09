Feud: Season Three — Has the FX Anthology Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

An anthology docudrama series airing on the FX cable network, the Feud TV show looks at infamous conflicts and rivalries. The second season, titled Capote vs. The Swans, stars Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello, and Russell Tovey. In the 1960s, eccentric writer Truman Capote (Hollander) surrounded himself with a coterie of society’s most elite women whom he nicknamed “the swans;” a group of rich and glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of New York’s high society. The group includes grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley (Watts), Slim Keith (Lane), C.Z. Guest (Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Flockhart). Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets. When an excerpt from the book Answered Prayers, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved, and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.





Season Two Ratings

The second season of Feud averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 341,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 85% in the demo and down by 75% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Feud stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 10, 2024, Feud has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FX cancel or renew Feud for season three? This show appears to have become a prestigious project for the cable network. Each season is essentially a mini-series presented under the Feud umbrella title. Ryan Murphy and company can attract noteworthy performers and directors for these abbreviated seasons and they don’t have to make a big time commitment like they would for a regular series. If the producers can develop topics suitable for new seasons, I think FX will renew Feud. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Feud cancellation or renewal news.



