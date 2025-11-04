Snowfall: FX Orders Spin-Off of Drama Series for Hulu

Snowfall ended in 2023, and now viewers are returning to the world started in that series. FX has ordered a spin-off of the drama for Hulu. The spin-off was first announced as in development before the original series ended in April 2023.

The series will be set in the early 1990s, and it will follow the characters played by Gail Bean and Isaiah John. Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith and Simmie Sims III Executive Produced by Malcolm Spellman, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, and Trevor Engelson will also star in the series.

FX shared the following about the series:

“FX has placed a series order for the Untitled Snowfall Spinoff from acclaimed producer Malcolm Spellman and the producers of Snowfall, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London and Trevor Engelson, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. The series will be available on Hulu. Set in ’90s Los Angeles soon after the end of the original series, a recovering addict strives to take West Coast rap mainstream – while gang wars erupt and record labels move to exploit hip hop culture for their own gain. “This new series takes us back to one of the most formative eras in music with the birth of the West Coast rap revolution,” said Grad. “We worked with Malcolm Spellman on the documentary series Hip Hop Uncovered and he has encyclopedic knowledge of this material. This is a breakout starring role for Gail Bean and, as always, Isaiah John is terrific along with the ensemble cast. Snowfall was one of the most successful FX dramas ever and we’re excited that Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme and other veterans of the Snowfall creative team are on board.” The new drama stars Gail Bean and Isaiah John, two veterans of Snowfall, who are joined by Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith and Simmie Sims III.”

The series is set to arrive on Hulu next year.

What do you think? Did you watch Snowfall? Will you watch this spin-off series?