The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Signs Deal to Remain Hosting Through End of 2026

Jon Stewart is staying with The Daily Show. According to Deadline, he has signed a new deal with Comedy Central to continue hosting the series through the end of 2026.

Currently, Stewart is one of several hosts for the nightly news series, who appears on Monday nights. Ari Pearce, Head of Comedy Central, said the following about Stewart’s contract renewal:

“Jon Stewart continues to elevate the genre he created. His return is an ongoing commitment to the incisive comedy and sharp commentary that define The Daily Show. The renewal is a win for audiences, for Comedy Central, and for all our programming partners. We’re proud to support Jon and the extraordinary news team.”

Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic also host the show on Comedy Central.

