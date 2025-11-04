Bel-Air: Season Four; Peacock Releases Trailer & Poster for Final Season

Bel-Air returns later this month with its fourth and final season, and viewers are getting a look at what is next for Will and the Banks family. Peacock has released a trailer and poster for the series’ final season. Eight episodes were produced for the season.

Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones star in the series, inspired by the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and the early life of Will Smith. Season four follows Will as he takes on his senior year with the Banks family by his side.

Peacock shared the following about the series:

“In season four of Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.”

The trailer and poster for the season are below. The series returns on November 24th.

